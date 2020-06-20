The Major League Baseball Players Association will delay their vote on MLB’s 60-game season proposal for several days after Spring Training camps were shut down due to COVID-19, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The players will delay taking a vote on #MLB’s 60-game proposal for several days while gathering information on the safety and health protocols in light of all spring training camps being shut down because of the rash of COVID-19 positive tests. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 20, 2020

The report indicates that the MLBPA plans to use the time to gather information on health and safety protocols.

The Philadelphia Phillies were forced to close their Spring Training facilities on Friday after five players and three staff members tested positive for the virus. Shortly after, the Toronto Blue Jays closed theirs after a player presented symptoms consistent with those of the virus.

The MLBPA and MLB are in the middle of a tense battle to hammer out an agreement for a possible 2020 season.The players were informed by the league that they would not agree to play a season of longer than 60 games, after the union tabled a 70-game proposal.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred met with union executive director Tony Clark on Tuesday in an effort to reignite talks and possibly reach a deal.

Following the meeting, Manfred said the sides had reached a framework for a 60-game regular season schedule with full prorated pay for the players and expanded playoffs for the next two seasons.

Clark disagreed that anything had been agreed to during their meeting and the players filed a counter-offer to MLB’s 60-game proposal.

