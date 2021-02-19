The likelihood of a reunion between Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola appears to be low.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports that Manchester City has distanced themselves from the Argentine superstar whose Barcelona contract is up at year's end.

The 50-year-old Guardiola managed Messi for five seasons at Camp Nou, winning three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and a pair of Champions League titles from 2008 to 2012.

The 33-year-old Messi asked for a transfer away from the club he's spent more than two decades with last summer, with City appearing to be his most likely next destination, but by the end of August, Messi was resigned to remain at Barca.

Following Barca's 4-1 Champions League drubbing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, rumours of Messi's exit ran rampant again, but Stone notes that City has never made a formal offer for the player and does not plan to move forward with one.

With Barca's presidential election set for early next month, all six leading candidates have vowed to keep Messi at the club.

Now in his 17th season with the senior team, Messi has notched 20 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions this term.

Barca currently sits third in the table, nine points adrift of leaders Atletico. The Blaugrana is next in action on Sunday when they visit Sevilla, who are a single point back in fourth place.