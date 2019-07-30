Manchester United and Juventus are discussing a potential swap of forwards that would see Belgium international Romelu Lukaku head to Serie A while Argentina international Paulo Dybala would head to Old Trafford, according to multiple reports.

The talks are said to be in the preliminary stages, but Dybala's agent is in England right now speaking to United brass.

The Red Devils remain in contact with Inter over Lukaku's services, despite already having rejected a £58 million bid from the Nerazzurri earlier this summer.

Dybala, 25, joined the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015. In four seasons with the club, he has 78 goals in 182 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Dybala has been capped 24 times and was a member of the team that finished in third place at this summer's Copa America.

Lukaku, 26, joined United from Everton in 2017. He's scored 42 times in 96 appearances across all competitions for United over two seasons.

His 113 Premier League goals trail only Sergio Aguero (164) and Harry Kane (125) as the league's active top scorer. Lukaku's goal tally is 19th all-time.