Ashley Young is eyeing a move to Serie A.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports the Manchester United captain and England wing-back has opened talks with Inter over a potential transfer.

The 34-year-old Stevenage native is out of contract at season's end and any player in the final six months of his deal is free to speak to clubs outside of England.

Stone reports that no decision has yet been made by the Red Devils as to whether or not Young can leave during the current transfer window.

Joining United from Aston Villa in 2011 in a nearly £20 million move, Young has made 261 appearances for the club across all competitions in nine seasons, scoring 19 times.

With the club, Young has won a league title, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League crown.

Internationally, Young has been capped 39 times by England and was a member of the team that finished in fourth place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

If Young were to join the Nerazzurri, he would become the third United player to head to the San Siro in less than a year. Inter bought Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from the Red Devils in the summer, while Chile forward Alexis Sanchez is on a season-long loan with Inter from United.