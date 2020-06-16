If the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish prove to be too costly, Manchester United could set their sights elsewhere in the Bundesliga.

The Daily Mail reports the Red Devils could look to Bayer Leverkusen's Jamaica winger Leon Bailey as a cheaper alternative to the two England internationals.

While Sancho and Grealish will likely eclipse the £100 million mark in a transfer fee, Bailey's price tag is likely to fall in the £40 million range.

A native of Kingston, Bailey signed for Leverkusen in 2017 from Belgian side Genk.

He's made 110 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 24 times.

In 19 Bundesliga appearances this season, Bailey has five goals.

Internationally, he made his senior debut for the Reggae Boyz in 2019 and has been capped six times.