Manchester United could be turning to an old foe for goal-scoring help in the transfer window.

ESPN's Mark Ogden reports the Red Devils are interested in Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

The 33-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international spent five seasons at Manchester City from 2010 to 2015.

Ogden reports that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for a proven goal scorer in the January window and Dzeko has jumped ahead of Juventus and Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic in the club's interest.

Dzeko, the 2016-17 Capocannoniere recipient as Serie A's leading scorer, has five goals in 12 league matches for the Giallorossi this season. He scored 50 times in 130 league matches at City.

The European transfer window opens again on January 1.