While Manchester United's board backs embattled manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his job could hinge on the Red Devils' fourth-round FA Cup tie on Sunday.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports that a loss away against either Tranmere or Watford could spell an end to the Norwegian's 13-month reign at Old Trafford.

The Tranmere/Watford third-round replay is set for later Thursday afternoon following a waterlogged pitch forcing the cancellation of the original date last week. Should United drop the tie to either team, it would mark the first time all season that the team has dropped three straight, coming off of a loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and Wednesday's defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford.

Criticism from fans and pundits alike is at its fiercest in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at the club for both the product on the pitch and inaction at the boardroom by American owners the Glazer family and club chairman Ed Woodward, the man in charge of transfer strategy.

"I can't defend this. What has been invested?" United legend Rio Ferdinand said following Wednesday's defeat. "These young kids now in schools around the country, they are not going to be wearing Manchester United shirts. They are not going to be wanting to come here and support Manchester United based on what you are seeing out there. It's just not going to happen, fans are walking out after 84 minutes. It's an embarrassment. People at the top need to look and see this and make changes, put a plan in place that people can sit there and see where we are going now. I don't see it."

United's championship hope remains alive in three competitions. Along with the FA Cup, the team is in the semi-final stage of the League Cup - though they trail Manchester City 3-1 on aggregate after the first leg - and will play in the Europa League's Round of 32 next month when they take on Belgian side Club Brugge. Their chances of a top-four finish in the league and a spot in next year's Champions League hinge on their ability to make up a six-point gap on fourth-placed Chelsea, a team they will meet on February 17 at Stamford Bridge.