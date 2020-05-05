Manchester United has told all of its foreign-based players to return to England with an official announcement of the restart of training yet to come, reports ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Players who have been in isolation outside of the United Kingdom have not been asked to report back to the Red Devils' training facility at Carrington yet, but are expected to be in the country by the end of the week.

Portugal international midfielder Bruno Fernandes is already back in England. Among the United squad known to have left the country when the Premier League went on hiatus on March 13 are Sweden international defender Victor Lindelof, Brazilian international midfielder Fred and Argentina international goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Dawson notes that the club does not expect players returning from abroad to undergo any additional quarantine.

The league is hopeful of a restart in early June with games played behind closed doors.

United sat fifth in the table, three points adrift of fourth-place Chelsea, when the league was paused. The Red Devils have eight matches remaining on their league schedule.