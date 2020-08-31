Manchester United is close to securing its first transfer of the offseason.

Sky Sports reports the Red Devils are finalizing the signing of Netherlands international Donny van de Beek from Ajax after agreeing to a £40 million transfer fee and personal terms. The deal is subject to a medical.

Van de Beek was a key component of Ajax's Cinderella run to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

The 23-year-old midfielder was left out of Ajax's lineup over the weekend in a pair of friendlies against Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin with a transfer believed to have been close.

A product of the famed Ajax academy, van de Beek made his senior debut for the reserve side in 2014 before being called into the first team the following season.

This past season before it was abandoned due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, van de Beek made 23 Eredivisie appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.

Internationally, van de Beek has been capped 10 times by the Oranje.