According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnny Manziel has signed a standard player agreement with the Alliance of American Football.

Manziel's AAF rights belonged San Antonio, but the team released the quarterback's college allocation according to Schefter. Manziel will now go through the league's waiver system.

Manziel spent last season in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes. He was released from his two-year contract last month by the Alouettes after the league stated that Manziel had contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league.

He played in eight games with Montreal and threw 106 passes for 1290 yards and five touchdowns.

Known as 'Johnny Football' from his time in the NCAA, Manziel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He played two seasons in Cleveland before he was released at the end of his second year.