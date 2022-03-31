1h ago
Report: Ginobili, Hardaway, Karl to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway and longtime coach George Karl will all be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway and longtime coach George Karl will all be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
In addition, WNBA legend Swin Cash, who was named to four All-Star teams and won two Olympic gold medals for the United States, and former West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will also be inducted.
Ginobili, a native of Argentina, played all 16 of his NBA seasons with the Spurs, helping them capture four league titles. The two-time All-Star averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 1,057 career games.
Hardaway spent 13 years in the Association with the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists. Hardaway's No. 10 jersey is retired in Miami.
Karl amassed a career 1175-824 record over 1,999 career games coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers, Warriors, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. He is the sixth-winningest coach ever.