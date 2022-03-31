Report: Ginobili, Hardaway, Karl to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway and longtime coach George Karl will all be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In addition, WNBA legend Swin Cash, who was named to four All-Star teams and won two Olympic gold medals for the United States, and former West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will also be inducted.

George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach ever, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

Sources: West Virginia iconic head coach Bob Huggins – a collegiate coach for 45 years and two-time NCAA coach of the year – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022. Formal announcements on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

Sources: Tim Hardaway – a five-time NBA All-Star whose No. 10 is retired in Miami – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

WNBA legend Swin Cash – a four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cash is currently part of the New Orleans Pelicans front office. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

Ginobili, a native of Argentina, played all 16 of his NBA seasons with the Spurs, helping them capture four league titles. The two-time All-Star averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 1,057 career games.

Hardaway spent 13 years in the Association with the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists. Hardaway's No. 10 jersey is retired in Miami.

Karl amassed a career 1175-824 record over 1,999 career games coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers, Warriors, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. He is the sixth-winningest coach ever.