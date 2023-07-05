Restricted free agent guard Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

The Portland Trail Blazers have the right to match the offer within two days.

Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Zbhl2Za55o — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 5, 2023

A versatile wing known for his defence, Thybulle split last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Trail Blazers and averaged 4.1 points per game in 71 appearances. He was involved in a four-team trade this past February that sent him from Philly to Portland.

A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Thybulle was selected No. 20 overall in 2019 and has played in 267 career regular season games throughout his career.