The Dallas Mavericks plan to offer restricted free agent to be Kristaps Porzingis a five-year, $158 million maximum contract when free agency begins on June 30, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 23-year-old Porzingis, who was acquired by the Mavericks from the New York Knicks ahead of February's trade deadline, missed all of last season after he continued to recover from the torn left ACL he suffered in February of 2018 with the Knicks.

The fourth overall pick of the 2015 draft has shown a lot of promise in the three seasons that he has under his belt. He averaged 14.3 points per game and 7.3 rebounds as rookie with the Knicks and then jumped to 22.7 PPG and 6.6 rebounds the last time he was on the court in 2017-18.

For his performance during the 2017-18 season, the Latvia-born Porzingis was named an all-star for the first time in his career.