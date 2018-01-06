Report: McCoy likely to play vs. Jags

The Bills' long road back to the post-season

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is likely to play Sunday according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bills’ RB LeSean McCoy, questionable for Sunday’s wild card game vs Jaguars with a sprained ankle, is likely to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2018

McCoy is officially listed as questionable with a sprained ankle.

The 29-year-old was back at practice Friday in a limited role after being restricted to stretching during the week's first two sessions.

The six-time Pro-Bowler injured his ankle during last week's win over the Miami Dolphins. He left the game and did not return.

In 16 games so far this season, he rushed for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.