18m ago
Report: McCoy likely to play vs. Jags
TSN.ca Staff
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is likely to play Sunday according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
McCoy is officially listed as questionable with a sprained ankle.
The 29-year-old was back at practice Friday in a limited role after being restricted to stretching during the week's first two sessions.
The six-time Pro-Bowler injured his ankle during last week's win over the Miami Dolphins. He left the game and did not return.
In 16 games so far this season, he rushed for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns.
The Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.