Ballard: 'I want someone who is 100% committed'

One day after backing out of his deal to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Josh McDaniels has been dropped by his agent, Bob LaMonte, according to ESPN's Dan Gaziano.

LaMonte also represents Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who was spurned by McDaniels' decision to keep his role as offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

The Colts announced on Tuesday morning McDaniels had been hired by the club, but hours later McDaniels backed out of the deal.

Ballard spoke Wednesday and said the he wants "someone who is 100 per cent committed" to take over as the team's next head coach.