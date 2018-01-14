The New England Patriots are expected to lose both coordinators this off-season.

With defensive playcaller Matt Patricia expected to become the Detroit Lions head coach once the Patriots season ends according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, offensive playcaller Josh McDaniels is likely to accept the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has indicated to potential assistants to wait for him. The belief is he takes the #Colts job, as he's the clear favorite, sources say. Indy's other finalist is Mike Vrabel. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2018

Rapoport added McDaniels has told potential assistants to wait for him to join his staff in Indy.

McDaniels has a previous head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos, lasting less than two seasons in 2009 and 2010. The 41-year-old finished with an 11-17 record in Denver.

After one season as the St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator following his tenure in Denver, McDaniels returned to New England, where he started his coaching career.

In total, McDaniels has spent 14 of his 17 pro coaching years with the Patriots, serving mostly as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

McDaniels has been on staff for all five of the Patriots Super Bowl wins under head coach Bill Belichick.