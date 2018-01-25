According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will announce that his investment company Alpha Entertainment will start a pro football league.

The announcement will be made at 3PM ET on the company's social media accounts.

McMahon looking to reboot XFL? ESPN's Mike Golic and Trey Wingo speculate about Vince McMahon's plans since selling $100 million of WWE shares.

Mike Johnson of the PWInsider is also reporting that there are plans of a relaunch of the XFL for 2020.

McMahon launched the XFL, a professional American football league that played one season in 2001.

It was consceived as a league that would take place during the NFL off-season that encouraged rough play.

On opening night of the inaugural season, ratings for the league were higher than anticipated but soon after the ratings plummeted and was cancelled after one year.

Late last year Rovell reported that McMahon sold 3.34 million shares of WWE stock to fun Alpha Entertainment and filed five trademarks related to the XFL, including the terms "UFL" and "URFL."