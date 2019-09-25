He's back.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is returning to the team on Thursday according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports that he will not play this week, but he is planning to be back in the fold with his teammates.

The 26-year-old Gordon, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season, has stayed away from the Chargers because he hasn't received a new contract from the team. He has spent all four of his previous seasons in the NFL with the Chargers, after being selected by the team with the 15th pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowler (2016, 18) has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career and has added 1,577 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

In his absence, the Chargers have posted a record of 1-2, and are currently ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (111.7).