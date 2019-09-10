When Andre Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a July salary-dump, many felt it was only a matter of time before the 35-year-old was bought out and looking for a new destination.

Or not.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Memphis wants Iguodala to report to training camp and is "refusing right now" to engage in buyout. Charania also notes this could be the final season of Iguodala's career.

Sources: Memphis wants three-time champion Andre Iguodala to report to training camp and is refusing right now to engage in buyout, which would prevent Iguodala from finishing a Hall of Fame career on his terms because this may be his final NBA season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2019

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in mid-July that there was trade interest in Iguodala involving a "long list" of teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. As of now, however, no trade has materialized.

On a long list of teams interested in Andre Iguodala — Lakers, Rockets, Mavericks, Clippers, etc. — don’t forget Denver. The Nuggets want to bring Iguodala back to the Mile High ... as revealed in last week’s @nytimes newsletter. Sign-ups here: https://t.co/KwfHrDo8bs pic.twitter.com/IJONATNmdI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 12, 2019

If the Grizzlies don't buy out Iguodala, it would be a different tone than they took earlier this summer when they parted ways with centre Dwight Howard after acquiring him in a trade with the Washington Wizards. He was bought out and went on to sign a one-year deal with the Lakers.

Iguodala has spent the last six seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, winning three titles and the Finals MVP Award in 2015. He averaged a career-low 5.7 points per game last season in 68 games.

Prior to his time in Golden State, Iguodala spent eight seasons in Philadelphia with the 76ers (2004 to 2012) and one with the Nuggets (2012-13).