2h ago
Report: Grizzlies not engaging in buyout talks with Iguodala
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Memphis wants Andre Iguodala to report to training camp and is refusing right now to engage in buyout. Charania also notes this could be the final season of Iguodala's career.
TSN.ca Staff
When Andre Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a July salary-dump, many felt it was only a matter of time before the 35-year-old was bought out and looking for a new destination.
Or not.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Memphis wants Iguodala to report to training camp and is "refusing right now" to engage in buyout. Charania also notes this could be the final season of Iguodala's career.
Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in mid-July that there was trade interest in Iguodala involving a "long list" of teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. As of now, however, no trade has materialized.
If the Grizzlies don't buy out Iguodala, it would be a different tone than they took earlier this summer when they parted ways with centre Dwight Howard after acquiring him in a trade with the Washington Wizards. He was bought out and went on to sign a one-year deal with the Lakers.
Iguodala has spent the last six seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, winning three titles and the Finals MVP Award in 2015. He averaged a career-low 5.7 points per game last season in 68 games.
Prior to his time in Golden State, Iguodala spent eight seasons in Philadelphia with the 76ers (2004 to 2012) and one with the Nuggets (2012-13).