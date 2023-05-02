The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, reports The Athletic's Sham Charania.

Brooks, 27, was informed of the team's decision to move in during exit meeting this week. Charania reports that Brooks' first-round series loss against the Los Angeles Lakers was the breaking point. Throughout the series the Mississauga, Ont., native called LeBron James "old" and "tired". He was also ejected from Game 3 of the series for punching James in the groin area. Brooks also chose not to speak to the media following three of the Grizzlies losses in the series, resulting in a $25,000 fine from the NBA.

Charania also reports that the Grizzlies made several contract extension offers to Brooks during the season but the offers were rejected, leading to the end of talks.

The Canadian has spent his entire six-year career with the Grizzlies after he was drafted by the team in the second round (45th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 73 games with the Grizzlies in the 2022-23 season. For his career, the Oregon product has averaged 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.