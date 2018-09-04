The Toronto Blue Jays received right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather as compensation from the Cleveland Indians regarding their trade involving Josh Donaldson, reports Fancred's Jon Heyman. When the Blue Jays announced the trade on Aug. 31, they said they were receiving "a player to be named later," in exchange for Donaldson.

According to Heyman, the 26-year-old Merryweather could not be named in the deal because he is currently on the disabled list, after having Tommy John surgery earlier in the year, and has subsequently not yet cleared waivers.

Merryweather, who the Indians drafted in the fifth round in 2014, does not have any career appearances at the major league level. He posted a 5.32 ERA with a 7-9 record in a combined 25 games spent at the Double-A and Triple-A levels during the 2017 season, and has a career 3.92 ERA and a 23-20 record over his five seasons in the minors.

Donaldson joined the Blue Jays ahead of the 2015 season, after Toronto acquired him in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. In his time with the Blue Jays, Donaldson was named the American League MVP for the 2015 season, and was also selected to three all-star games (2014-16).