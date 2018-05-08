According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Mets are confident that they will be able to trade pitcher Matt Harvey.

Rosenthal says that the San Francisco Giants are one of four to five teams that are interested. He notes that the Mets would pick up the majority of the right-hander's remaining salary, which is in the $4.5 million range.

Harvey, the former New York ace who has fought various injuries in recent years, was designated for assignment on May 5 after refusing an assignment to the minors. The team has seven days to trade or release him.

The 29-year-old is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in four starts and four relief appearances this season. Since losing his rotation spot, he has a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances.

Nicknamed the Dark Knight, Harvey started the 2013 All-Star Game on his home mound at Citi Field. He made a successful return from Tommy John surgery in 2015, helping the Mets reach their first World Series in 15 years.

But he plummeted to a 4-10 record with a 4.86 ERA the following year and had season-ending surgery on July 18, 2016, to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.

He was 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA in 2017, when he was sidelined from mid-June until September because of a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder. He also was suspended for three days without pay in early May for skipping a game following a late night on the town.

