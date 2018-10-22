The New York Mets have narrowed their search for Sandy Alderson's successor down to three candidates.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports the team's final candidates for their general manager position are Chaim Bloom, Doug Melvin and Brodie Van Wagenen.

Alderson stepped away from the club in June to undergo treatment for a recurrence of cancer and is not expected to return to the team.

Bloom, 35, is the current senior vice president of baseball operations of the Tampa Bay Rays. A native of Philadelphia, Bloom has worked his way up in the organization from an intern in 2005.

Melvin is the most recognizable name of the trio. A native of Chatham, Ont., Melvin is currently a special advisor with the Milwaukee Brewers. He served as general manager of the Texas Rangers from 1994 to 2001, leading the club to the postseason on three occasions, a first for the franchise. From 2002 to 2015, Melvin was the GM of the Brewers.

Van Wagenen, 44, is one of baseball's leading agents and a co-head of CAA's baseball division. Among his clients are Mets player Yoenis Cespedes and Tim Tebow.

The team is expected to begin its final round of interviews on Tuesday.