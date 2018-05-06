Mets moving on from Harvey good for both parties

The New York Mets will place starter Jacob deGrom on the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended elbow according to ESPN.

The right-hander suffered the injury Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves while hitting. He will miss Monday's scheduled start against the Cincinnati Reds, but plans to return next weekend for his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. A starter for Monday has not yet been named.

Manager Mickey Callaway called the move "overly cautious," but added the team wasn't taking any chances.

"The more and more we thought about it, it just wasn't worth the risk," he said.

Callaway also said deGrom was experiencing no pain and wanted to pitch Monday against the Reds.

So far this season, deGrom is 3-0 with an ERA of 1.89 in seven starts. The Mets come into play Sunday sitting at 17-14, good for third place in the National League East.