The New York Mets are working towards a deal to acqurie Robinson Cano and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners, Yahoo's Jeff Passan reports.

Passsan reports there is "significant momentum" towards a deal, but notes there a still a few road blocks. He notes the Mariners have not yet approached Cano about waiving his no-trade clause and all players in the deal would have to undergo medicals.

Also, medicals have scuttled many a deal. So those are far from inconsequential. All in all, though, the Mariners are extremely motivated to move Canó, and they have made significant progress on a deal that would land Robinson Canó and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz with the Mets. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2018

Diaz, 24, is coming off a 2018 campaign where he posted 57 saves and an earned run average of 1.96. He has a career ERA of 2.64 and is 109 of 122 in save opportunities since debuting with the Mariners in 2016.

The 36-year-old Cano served an 80-game suspension last season after violating baseball's drug policy. The second baseman still managed to hit .303 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs over 80 games in 2018, his fifth season in Seattle and 14th in the MLB.

The Dominican Republic native still has five years left on the 10-year, $240 million contract he inked with the Mariners prior to the 2014 season. Passan reports the Mariners are "extremely motivated" to move Cano and sources indicate the veteran would agree to waive his no-trade clause if a deal is put in place.