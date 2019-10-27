1h ago
Report: Dolphins close to moving RB Drake
The Miami Dolphins are close to trading running back Kenyan Drake, according to multiple reports. Drake won't travel with the Dolphins to Pittsburgh Monday when they take on the Steelers in the Monday Nighter, according to the reports.
TSN.ca Staff
The 25-year-old Drake is in his fourth year with the Dolphins. Drake has 47 carries for 174 yards and 22 receptions for 174 yards in six games this season.
The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday.