The Miami Dolphins are close to trading running back Kenyan Drake, according to multiple reports.

I’m told trade talks are progressing involving #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, who won’t travel for tomorrow’s game against the #Steelers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2019

Drake won't travel with the Dolphins to Pittsburgh Monday when they take on the Steelers in the Monday Nighter, according to the reports.

The 25-year-old Drake is in his fourth year with the Dolphins. Drake has 47 carries for 174 yards and 22 receptions for 174 yards in six games this season.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday.