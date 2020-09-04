The Miami Dolphins are cutting quarterback Josh Rosen, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

The team drafted collegiate standout Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, putting Rosen's long term future in doubt with the club. Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start in Week 1.

Rosen, a top-10 pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, was traded to Miami during draft weekend in April 2019 for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Earlier in the week Schefter reported that the Dolphins were fielding trade calls on Rosen, who had two years remaining on a four-year contract.

Rosen started in just three games with the Dolphins last season, losing in all three games.