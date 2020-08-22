The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign former Calgary Stampeders LB Nate Holley, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Several NFL teams wanted to work out Holley once he secured his release from the Calgary Stampeders. One to watch in Miami. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2020

The reigning CFL Most Outstanding Rookie was released on Thursday to pursue NFL opportunities and had many suiters, according to Pelissero.

Last week the CFL cancelled its season for 2020.