Report: Dolphins to sign C Skura to 1-year deal

Could Seahawks hit reset and draft Russell Wilson's replacement?

The Miami Dolphins are signing former Baltimore Ravens centre Matt Skura to a one-year deal, his agent told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Former #Ravens C Matt Skura is headed to the #Dolphins on a one-year deal, his agent @davidcanter says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2021

More details to come.