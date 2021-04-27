Washington has agreed to acquire offensive guard Ereck Flowers from the Miami Dolphins in a deal that will also include a swap of late-round picks, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Dolphins and Washington Football Team are in agreement on a trade to send guard Ereck Flowers to WFT in a deal involving a swap of late-round picks, sources say. The deal is being finalized. Frees up some money for Miami, while giving Washington an OL to compete to start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2021

Flowers started and appeared in 14 games last season for the Dolphins, his first with the team.

The 27-year-old will be joining Washington for the second time, he also spent the 2019 season as a member of the team.

The Miami native was draft ninth overall at the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Giants and spent parts of four seasons with the team before he was cut and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.