The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Albert Wilson have agreed to restructured deal for the 2020 season that drop his base salary to $3 million but also includes $1 million in incentives, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Important move here that seems likely to secure Albert Wilson’s spot on the Dolphins 2020 roster. Wilson took pay cut from $9.5M non-guaranteed salary. https://t.co/bzpoy0zDG6 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 5, 2020

Wilson was scheduled to make a guaranteed $9.5 million next season, according to ESPN Dolphins beatwriter Cameron Wolfe, who also added that the new deal seems likely to secure Wilson a spot on the Dolphins 2020 final roster.

Wilson, 27, has spent the past two seasons with Miami after signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the team ahead of the 2018 season. The veteran of six seasons has totaled just 742 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 69 receptions since joining the Dolphins.