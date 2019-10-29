Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard suffered a knee injury in his team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night which will land him on the injured reserve, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: #Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is headed to Injured Reserve after sustaining a knee injury last night. It’s not an ACL or MCL, but the team will be cautious as he is part of their future. He also got locked up long-term prior to this. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019

Rapoport added the injury is not to his ACL or MCL but the team wants to be cautious with the 26-year-old who signed a five-year contract extension with the team earlier this year.

Xavien Howard signed a 5-year, $75.25M contract extension in May. That timing helps makes this much easier to deal with. https://t.co/SnV0mBnnJr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019

In five games for the Dolphins this season, Howard has 17 tackles and one interception.

The 2016 second-rounder was named to the Pro Bowl last season after finishing with 35 tackles and seven interceptions in 12 games.

Earlier in the day the Dolphins acquired veteran cornerback Aqib Talib from the Los Angeles Rams.