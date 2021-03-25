How much does Rajon Rondo improve the Clippers' title chances?

The Miami Heat are acquiring two-time all-star Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In exchange for Oladipo, the Heat are sending the Rockets Avery Bradley, Canadian Kelly Olynk and a 2022 first-round swap rights, according to multiple reports.

Oladipo, 28, spent 20 games with the Rockets this season after coming over from Indiana as part of the blockbuster trade involving James Harden. He averaged 21.2 points and 5.0 assists with the Rockets.

Oladipo has also played with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic over his eight seasons in the NBA.