The Miami Heat plan to sign All-Star big man Bam Adebayo to a five-year, $163 million contract extension, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Adebayo is eligible for a rookie maximum contract -- $163M with trigger for $195.6M -- and Miami plans to sign him to the new deal, source says. https://t.co/4UCqLdLKLx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2020

Charania adds that Adebayo's deal has the potential to reach $196.6 million if he meets certain criteria.

Adebayo, 23, is coming off a strong season, in which he helped the Miami Heat finish as runners-up in the NBA Finals. In 2019-20, Adebayo posted career-highs of 15.9 points, 5.1 assists and 10.2 rebounds en route to being name an all-star for the first time in his career.