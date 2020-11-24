2h ago
Report: Heat plan to give Adebayo $163M deal
The Miami Heat plan to sign All-Star big man Bam Adebayo to a five-year, $163 million contract extension, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Will VanVleet try to do too much to live up to his contract?
The Miami Heat plan to sign All-Star big man Bam Adebayo to a five-year, $163 million contract extension, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.
Adebayo is eligible for a rookie maximum contract -- $163M with trigger for $195.6M -- and Miami plans to sign him to the new deal, source says. https://t.co/4UCqLdLKLx— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2020
Charania adds that Adebayo's deal has the potential to reach $196.6 million if he meets certain criteria.
Adebayo, 23, is coming off a strong season, in which he helped the Miami Heat finish as runners-up in the NBA Finals. In 2019-20, Adebayo posted career-highs of 15.9 points, 5.1 assists and 10.2 rebounds en route to being name an all-star for the first time in his career.