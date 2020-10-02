Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo will miss Friday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers with a shoulder injury, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Adebayo was injured in a collision with Lakers centre Dwight Howard in the third quarter of Game 1.

The 23-year-old exited the game with what the team called a left-shoulder sprain.

Adebayo has been listed as questionable for Friday’s game.

He has appeared in 16 games during the playoffs for the Heat and has averaged 17.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.9 minutes per game.

Heat guard Goran Dragic, who has a torn plantar fascia, will also miss Game 2 according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 34-year-old is second on the Heat in scoring during the postseason, averaging 19.9 points per game.

The Lakers currently lead the best-of-seven series 1-0 after taking Game 1, 116-98.