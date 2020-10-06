3h ago
Report: Heat's Adebayo plans to play Game 4
It looks like the Miami Heat could be getting some help for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.
TSN.ca Staff
Adebayo upgraded to questionable for Game 4
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, All-Star centre Bam Adebayo, who has missed the last two games with a neck injury suffered in Game 1, plans to return to the lineup Tuesday night.
Heat guard Goran Dragic has also missed Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals with a torn left plantar fascia.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dragic will participate in warmups ahead of Game 4 before making a decision on whether he can play.
The 23-year-old Adebayo has been one of Miami's best players during their playoff run in the Orlando bubble at Walt Disney World, averaging 17.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 16 games.
In the regular season, the third-year player put up career-best numbers, averaging 15.9 points, 10.2 assists and 5.1 assists over 72 games, earning an All-Star appearance.
Los Angeles leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.