It looks like the Miami Heat could be getting some help for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, All-Star centre Bam Adebayo, who has missed the last two games with a neck injury suffered in Game 1, plans to return to the lineup Tuesday night.

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo is planning to return for Game 4 vs. the Lakers tonight, sources tell ESPN. Lakers lead series, 2-1. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2020

Heat guard Goran Dragic has also missed Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals with a torn left plantar fascia.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dragic will participate in warmups ahead of Game 4 before making a decision on whether he can play.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic will warm up before Game 4 of NBA Finals tonight to attempt to play, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. If Dragic can tolerate pain with torn plantar fascia in foot, he will play. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2020

The 23-year-old Adebayo has been one of Miami's best players during their playoff run in the Orlando bubble at Walt Disney World, averaging 17.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 16 games.

In the regular season, the third-year player put up career-best numbers, averaging 15.9 points, 10.2 assists and 5.1 assists over 72 games, earning an All-Star appearance.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.