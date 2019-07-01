The Miami Heat are trading centre Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers for Mo Harkless and Meyers Leonard, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Deal is agreed on, per sources. https://t.co/2Xr7OfAEI6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Whiteside was drafted by the Kings 33rd overall in the 2010 NBA draft and signed with Miami in 2014. In five seasons with the Heat Whiteside averaged 14.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. He led the NBA in blocks in 2016 and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team and was the NBA's rebounding leader in 2017.

Whiteside is entering the final season of a four-year, $98 million contract.