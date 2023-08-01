The Miami Marlins have acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Cleveland Guardians for infielder Jean Segura and infield prospect Kahlil Watson, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Miami Marlins are acquiring first baseman Josh Bell from the Cleveland Guardians for infielder Jean Segura and infield prospect Kahlil Watson, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

In 97 games this season, Bell has 11 home runs and 48 RBI with a batting average of .233.

The 30-year-old has played eight MLB seasons, suiting up for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and Guardians.

The Marlins also acquired infielder Jake Burger, who had 25 home runs with the Chicago White Sox this season, at Tuesday's trade deadline