The Miami Marlins have acquired closer David Robertson from the New York Mets, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

BREAKING: Mets trading David Robertson to the Marlins, sources tell @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2023

The Mets received two minor leaguers, infielder Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernández, according to multiple reports.

Robertson, 38, stepped into the closer’s role for the Mets after star reliever Edwin Diaz injured his knee in a post-game celebration at the World Baseball Classic.

The veteran righty has put together one of his best seasons in recent memory, as he has pitched to a 2.05 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 14 saves in 44 innings pitched in 2023.

Originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 2006 MLB Draft, Robertson debuted with the team in the 2008 season and was a member of the World Series champion Yankees squad in 2009.

Robertson joins his seventh MLB team, having spent time with the Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs.

In 41 career post-season games, Robertson has a perfect 6-0 record with a 2.78 ERA and 53 strikeouts.