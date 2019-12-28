MIAMI — Left fielder Corey Dickerson agreed to terms Saturday on a $17.5 million, two-year contract with the Miami Marlins, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.

Dickerson battled injuries last season but batted .304 with 12 homers, 59 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 78 games for the Phillies and Pirates. He's a nine-year veteran and a career .286 hitter from the left side who made the American League All-Star team with the Rays in 2017, when he hit a career-best 27 homers.

Dickerson becomes the front-runner to start in left. Other contenders include veteran newcomer Matt Kemp, Harold Ramirez and Austin Dean.