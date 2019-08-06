Veteran free-agent wide receiver Michael Crabtree recently drew interest from the Arizona Cardinals but will not be signing with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Crabtree worked out for the Cardinals on Monday and received an offer from the team, per Schefter, but the two sides could not agree to terms on a contract.

The 31-year-old receiver hit the free-agent market after being released by the Baltimore Ravens in February just one year into his three-year deal with the team. The former 10th overall pick registered just 54 receptions for 607 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Over his 10-year career, Crabtree has amassed 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns on 633 receptions.