Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. will bypass free agency this fall by not exercising his early termination option according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Conley is now scheduled to make $34.5 million next season.

Last season was the 33-year-old first in Utah after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He averaged 14.4 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists. For his career, he averages 14.9 points per game and 5.6 assists.

Conley played collegiately at Ohio State and was selected No. 4 overall in 2007.