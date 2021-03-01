There will be no Old Trafford homecoming for Zlatan Ibrahimovic after all.

The BBC reports the Milan striker picked up a thigh injury during the Rossoneri's 2-1 win over Roma on Sunday and will be out of action for three weeks, ruling the Swede out of both legs of the club's Europa League Round of 16 tie against Manchester United.

The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic spent two seasons at United from 2016 to 2018.

Ibrahimovic has been a big reason why Milan is fighting for its first Scudetto in a decade. The club sits second in the Serie A table, four points back of leaders Inter. In 15 league matches this season, Ibrahimovic has 14 goals.

Milan's matches with United are set for Mar. 11 and Mar. 18.

Ibrahimovic is in the second season of his second stint at Milan.