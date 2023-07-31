The New York Mets have traded veteran outfielder Mark Canha to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis, according to multiple reports.

The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring Mark Canha from the New York Mets, a source confirms to ESPN. The Brewers are sending right-hander Justin Jarvis, who's at Double-A, back to the Mets.



New York isn't done. There will be more deals. @WillSammon was on this one. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2023

According to Will Sammon of the Athletic, the Mets are paying the the remainder of Canha's salary, while the Brewers will be responsible for the option/buyout portion of the contract.

In the Mets-Brewers deal, New York will pay Canha’s remaining salary for this year, per a league source. Milwaukee will handle option/buyout. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 31, 2023

Canha, 34, has a .245 batting average with six home runs and 29 runs batted in with the Mets this season, his second with the team.

The utilityman is in the final year of a two-year, $26.5 million deal he signed with the Mets. This is the second time he’s been traded in his professional career. The first was while he was with the Colorado Rockies’ minor league system.

Canha has made appearances at left field, right field, first base and third base in games this season.

The San Jose native made his major league debut with the Oakland Athletics in the 2015 season, and spent the first seven years of his career with Oakland before signing with the Mets ahead of the 2022 campaign.