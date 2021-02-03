Kolten Wong is staying in the National League Central.

FOX Sports' Jon Morosi reports the veteran second baseman has agreed to a multiyear deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kolten Wong and the #Brewers have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract, source says. @Ken_Rosenthal was first to report the teams were in serious talks. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 3, 2021

Wong, 30, had previously spent the duration of his eight-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 53 games last season, Wong batted .265 with a home run, 16 runs batted in and a .675 OPS. He earned a Gold Glove for the second time as the NL's top fielding second baseman.

He became a free agent when the Cards declined his $12.5 million option in the fall and paid his $1 million buyout.

For his career, the Hilo, HI native is a .261 hitter with 53 HR, 281 RBI and a .717 OPS.