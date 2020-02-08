It looks like the Milwaukee Bucks are bulking up ahead of their title run.

Milwaukee is waiving Dragan Bender, clearing the way to sign F Marvin Williams as soon as Monday, league sources tell ESPN. Williams buyout is complete with Charlotte and will be waived as soon today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee is waiving forward Dragan Bender in an effort to clear the way to sign veteran forward Marvin Williams. Williams was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets this week and will be waived as soon as Saturday, Wojnarowski adds.

Williams has spent the last six seasons in Charlotte and is averaging 6.7 points per game on 44.8 per cent shooting (37.6 from deep) in 41 games so far this year.

Prior to Charlotte, Williams spent two seasons with the Utah Jazz and another seven with the Atlanta Hawks.

The 33-year-old was drafted second overall by the Hawks in the 2005 NBA Draft behind Andrew Bogut and in front of Deron Williams (No. 3) and Chris Paul (No. 4).

He is a native of Bremerton, Wash.