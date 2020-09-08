Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Tuesday’s game against the Miami Heat with a right ankle sprain, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Antetokounmpo missed most of Game 4 after aggravating his sprained right ankle. He scored 19 points before leaving the game for good.

The Bucks are the Eastern Conference's No.1 seed, but are facing elimination in Game 5 against the Heat, as they trail the series 3-1.