The Milwaukee Bucks are interviewing former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching vacancy, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jackson has a .526 winning percentage in his three seasons with the Warriors and was one of the finalists for the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, prior to the hiring of Mike Brown.

Jackson, 58, has a 121-109 record as an NBA head coach, all with the Warriors. He made the playoffs twice in his coaching career in 2012-13 and 2013-14, finishing with a 9-10 record. He was fired after the 2013-14 season, when the Warriors finished with a 51-31 record, and replaced with Steve Kerr.

The Bucks are looking to replace Mike Budenholzer, who coached the team for five seasons, leading them to an NBA Championship in 2020-21.