The Milwaukee Bucks will add some veteran depth to their backcourt as they push for their first title since 1971.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team will sign point guard Jeff Teague.

In his 12th season out of Wake Forest, the 32-year-old Teague was waived by the Orlando Magic over the weekend after having been acquired in Thursday's Evan Fournier trade with the Boston Celtics.

A native of Indianapolis, Teague averaged 6.9 points on .415 shooting, 2.1 assists and 1.7 boards a over 18.1 minutes a night in 34 games with the Celtics this season.

An All-Star in 2015, Teague has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Teague joins a Bucks guard corps that also features Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Brynn Forbes and Sam Merrill.