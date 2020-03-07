Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will undergo a precautionary MRI on left knee, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee, league sources tell ESPN. The MVP landed hard on the floor and tweaked the knee in second half of the loss to the Lakers Friday night, but stayed in the game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2020

The MRI likely comes as a result of Antetokounmpo landing hard on his knee in the second half of Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite his fall, Antetokounmpo remained in the game and finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo, who captured the NBA's MVP award last season, has had another strong campaign in 2019-20, averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. His stellar play has led the Bucks to an-NBA Best 53-10 record.